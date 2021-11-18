Tap into your Inner Groovy Goddess with Fuller, Thicker Looking Natural Lashes and Brows

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the holiday season by achieving and gifting lash and brow goals with the Groovy Goddess set by Grande Cosmetics. This gift of cult favorite serums is perfect for anytime, anywhere with a full-size and mini GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and travel-size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum.

Both proprietary formulas feature a blend of vitamins, peptides, amino acids and conditioning ingredients for bombshell lash and brow results.

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

An award-winning lash enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes in 4-6 weeks, with full improvement in 3 months. It's a favorite for helping to enhance short, thinning, brittle lashes. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contacts and lash extensions.

In a 12 week consumer study using GrandeLASH-MD:

94% saw healthier looking lashes

91% saw longer looking lashes

97% saw more visible lashes

*Based on a 12 week consumer study with 30 subjects. Results will vary.

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

A revolutionary brow enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to promote the appearance of fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6-8 weeks, with full improvement in 4 months. Perfect for sparse, thinning, over-plucked, or tail-less brows. Dermatologist tested.

In a 16 week consumer study using GrandeBROW:

100% saw fuller looking brows

94% saw healthier looking brows

91% saw thicker looking brows

*Based on a 16 week consumer study with 30 subjects. Results will vary.

This set is exclusively at Sephora and is of incredible value, perfect for those last minute holiday shoppers!

$68.00 ($124.00 Value)

