With more than $40,000 scholarship funds granted in 2021, the National Latina Business Women Association, Inland Empire, Inland Southern California is well on its way to transforming the region with Technical Assistance and Capacity Building Programs We thank all of our sponsors and partners, mentors, speakers, trainers, volunteers, and participants who have supported our mission and vision of connecting and elevating Latina Owned businesses to create a positive impact in the Inland Empire community.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the NLBWA-IE accomplished its mission to connect and elevate Latina Owned businesses (LoBs) to cope with the pandemic disruptions and help Latinas reinvent and pivot businesses with technical assistance and capacity-building programs in English and Spanish.

During the year, about 500 program participants participated virtually and in person, 55 scholarships were provided, and 195 business owners received technical assistance. In partnership with UCRExtension, we offered a Micro MBA Program, the Procurement Business Matchmaking Program was launched at the 2021 Latina BizCon™ in partnership with So Cal Edison, So Cal Gas, Metropolitan Water District, California Department of General Services, Kaiser Permanente, Riverside Community College District, Charter Communications, and Wells Fargo, which resulted in 58 unique connections between corporate buyers and local business owners. The second phase of the IE Latinas in the Business study was launched, and 30 business owners received training to complete their small business certification.

Following the release of findings from phase two of a research study titled "COVID & Latina Businesses in Inland Southern California: Recovery and Resilience," the NLBWA-IE had to pivot and enhance its signature programs to incorporate key insights from the research study ; examining 100 unique stories of LoBs in the heart of Inland Southern California.

In October, we held our annual Business Conference to bring together Latinas in business for a day of inspiration, networking, and content to help them grow their businesses and learn how to run them more effectively.

We are excited to share the save the date for this memorable event of Latinas in Business (Latina BizCon™ ) on October 27th, 2022.

The newly formed partnership with the Riverside Community College District and support from sponsors; US Bank, and Union Bank opened the doors for NLBWA-IE , granting scholarships to 21 qualifying LOB's to complete the Business Management and Leadership Academy, BMA/UCR Micro MBA program in collaboration with UCRExtension.

"Latina businesswoman expressed significant flexibility and reactivity in seeking new opportunities. We must continue to build on our resilience because ecosystem means that we integrate, work with each other, and build towards a better future. I'm ready, are you?", Ruth Lopez Novodor, Chief Executive Officer of OnCue Consulting and Board President of the NLBWA-IE .

The NLBWA-IE celebrated its 7th annual Latina Entrepreneur in Leadership Awards (LEILA™), a signature event that recognizes Latina Owned Businesses that are redefining success in today's entrepreneurial and corporate world.

Honoring 17 nominated women from all walks of life, NLBWA-IE Sponsors and Partners awarded the Courage Award; Mariette Martinez of Master Your Books , Latina Emerging Business of the Year; Jay Chacon of KW The Lakes , Latina Business of the Year; Blanca Hoffmeier of SwpppCal , and Latina Executive of the Year; Xiomara Peña of Small Business Majority .

We are inviting you to save the date and join us for the NLBWA-IE 's 8th annual LEILA™ awards on May 6th, 2022 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA.

The NLBWA-IE wrapped up the year launching an annual procurement business matchmaking program for capacity building opportunities to introduce buyers and vendors for potential contracting opportunities, with corporations, government agencies, and public utilities in the community.

Certified small business owners in the technology, construction, manufacturing, logistics, and professional service-based industries are encouraged to apply to participate.

To become a certified small business, participate in the procurement matchmaking program, visit www.nlbwa-ie.com to register.

