American Packaging Corporation Is Honored To Be Recognized As A 2021 Wisconsin 75 Company By Deloitte

Deloitte, Wis., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation is honored to be recognized as a 2021 Wisconsin 75 company by Deloitte. The annual Deloitte Wisconsin 75, chosen by a panel of business leaders, recognizes the largest and most successful private companies for the impact and contributions they make to Wisconsin's economy.

"We're truly honored to be recognized as a Wisconsin 75 company," American Packaging Corporation CEO Peter Schottland said. "We've navigated change during an unprecedented year, and our incredible employees are the reason we've persevered and continue to perform for our customers and communities."

An exclusive virtual celebration will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to recognize the Wisconsin 75 and celebrate the recognition.

