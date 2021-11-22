Fintech Startup and Shareholder Loyalty Pioneer TiiCKER Launches Android App

DETROIT, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiiCKER ® hit the trifecta with the addition of an Android app to its web and iOS portals, giving America's estimated 130 million retail investors instant access to loyalty rewards, as well as free accounts and trading for consumers looking to cash in on the perks of ownership.

Founded in 2019, TiiCKER invented direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. (PRNewsfoto/TiiCKER)

TiiCKER was the first software platform to connect, verify and reward shareholders with stock perks and invented direct-to-shareholder marketing. The Android app, like the iOS and web-based platforms, provides exclusive access to product discounts, VIP events and other exclusive perks for shareholders on-the-go, as well as commission-free trading, shareholder stores, and CEO and editorial content. For public companies, TiiCKER is the only direct-to-consumer platform for CMOs and marketers previously unable to reach their millions of owners, and for investor relations executives to grow and engage their previously ignored retail investors.

"Our device-agnostic platform continues to evolve, creating new ways for consumers and investors to discover why, finally, ownership has its privileges," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "TiiCKER has revolutionized – and continues to reinvent – how retail investors are rewarded for brand loyalty and new companies are coming on board every day looking to tap into this new consumer demographic. With the launch of this new app, Android users will now be able to join their iOS counterparts in accessing investor perks all from the palm of their hand."

Ownership Has Its Privileges™

Companies offering rewards for loyalty and discounts on products and services is on-trend, but most investors searching for stock perks don't know how to access them. Likewise, companies lack the ability to market their products and company to everyday investors.

By safely and securely linking directly to all major online brokerages and leveraging TiiCKER trading partners, retail investors can view their investments and perks in one place.

Be rewarded: TiiCKER makes it easy for investors to discover shareholder perks they may qualify for based on individual share ownership.

Be connected: Mobile apps – both iOS and Android – allow users to easily explore new companies that align with their lifestyle and values; perhaps even uncovering favorite brands they didn't know were publicly traded.

Be empowered: TiiCKER's insights promote engagement between investors and publicly traded companies, offering a never-before-seen level of opportunity for private-to-public investment-related communication.

TiiCKER's online presence unites communities of individual investors and public companies in a uniquely personalized way, providing insightful content to assist potential shareholders in discovering new brands and investing in ones they already know and love. TiiCKER is a place to discover, shop and buy brands and where public companies can reward investors for their loyalty.

To download or learn more about the new Android app, iOS app, or to claim perks for stocks you own, please visit TiiCKER.com/app or download the apps in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About TiiCKER

Founded in 2019, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms that provide consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, TiiCKER Member Perks, commission-free trading, and custom news and content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward everyday shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their retail investors. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com .

Media Contact:

Devon Bradley

dbradley@TiiCKER.com

(517) 474-1573

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TiiCKER