New Accelerate Pheno® System Multi-Center Study Published in Clinical Infectious Diseases

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) today announced the publication of its Improving Outcomes and Antibiotic Stewardship (IOAS) Study in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The multi-center, real-world study compared data before and after implementation of the Accelerate Pheno system across several hospitals to determine its impact on the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections. The data showed statistically significant reductions in time to optimal antimicrobial therapy, modification, and de-escalations associated with widespread patient benefits.

The study included endpoints for microbiology test turnaround time, antimicrobial use, hospital length of stay, and 30-day mortality. The data showed that using Accelerate Pheno system reduced time to optimal antimicrobial therapy by 17.2 hours (median, IQR), time to first antimicrobial modification by 10.3 hours (median, IQR), and antimicrobial de-escalation time by 8.8 hours (median, IQR). The value of early antimicrobial optimization is likely associated with widespread patient and societal benefits such as limiting the emergence of antimicrobial resistance and reducing harm from unnecessary antimicrobial exposures. In addition, there was a 1-day reduction in hospital length of stay for patients with Gram-negative bloodstream infections, which are increasingly resistant to antibiotics, in the post-Accelerate Pheno implementation group. Furthermore, within the group of patients who were initially on ineffective antimicrobial therapy, time to effective therapy was reduced by 6.6 hours (median, IQR) and there was a clinically significant reduction of 6.4% in the 30-day mortality rate in the post-Accelerate Pheno implementation group. These findings highlight that the effects of early identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing for patients with bloodstream infections were substantial and widespread in this sizable multi-center study.

"We are extremely pleased with the findings of this multi-year, multi-site outcomes study looking at diverse bacteremic patient populations, that underscore the value our Pheno ID/AST system brings to healthcare teams and the acutely-ill patients they care for," says Jack Phillips, CEO. "This landmark study further corroborates the findings of over 70 previous peer-reviewed clinical studies. We are honored that the Pheno System is becoming the standard of care in so many prominent hospitals, and that they are realizing the medico-economic benefits of offering optimized antibiotic treatment days earlier than they could before."

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies to reduce the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA-cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to an individual patient, days earlier.

