Waffle House® Inspires New Children's Book -- "A Waffle Can Change The World" - Available Now! Father and son pen story of contagious kindness and love inspired by associates Terrie and Dawn at restaurant #473 in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waffle House® restaurants are known for serving a billion waffles, and it's that very same waffle – whether classic, pecan, chocolate chip or peanut butter chip — that has inspired the new children's book, "A Waffle Can Change the World," published by The Nautilus Publishing Company and available now at awafflecanchangetheworld.com and on Waffle House's online shopping site: shop.wafflehouse.com.

Waffle House CEO, Walt Ehmer, joins authors Gaines Sturdivant II and Gaines Sturdivant III to celebrate the book release of

"Our Associates and the strong connections they make with our Customers is a key part of our culture," Waffle House CEO, Walt Ehmer said. "We're thrilled that two of our Customers wanted to recognize that bond and the efforts our Associates pour into those special relationships with a book expressing that connection through the eyes of a child who's experienced it."

"A Waffle Can Change the World" is a true story directly inspired by a contagious kindness and love felt first-hand by a father and son — Gaines Sturdivant II and III — at their local Waffle House restaurant, #473 in Nashville, Tennessee. Through the lens of the observant six-year-old, readers come to know the enchanting touch of two associates, Terrie and Dawn. Through their example young Gaines comes to understand that individual acts of kindness can truly change the world.

"When Gaines (Sturdivant II) approached us with the idea, we readily embraced his son's vision of sowing kindness in as many places as possible, and we were delighted to learn that our Associates at #473 played a starring role in spreading that message," Ehmer said.

Net profits from the sale of the book will benefit the "A Waffle Can Change the World Fund" via The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which honors associates of Waffle House #473 by supporting non-profit organizations engaged in youth enrichment services and education on a local and national level.

About Waffle House - Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since the first restaurant opened in Avondale Estates, GA, in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving more than a billion waffles and also serving the most waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits in the world. Our glowing Yellow Sign is recognized far and wide for being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

About the authors - Gaines Sturdivant II resides in Nashville, TN where he manages country music recording artists. He enjoys the outdoors, flying, open water, and a good fire. Gaines Sturdivant III, a current 1st grader, loves football, baseball, basketball, and of course, eating at Waffle House with his Dad.

