AdPushup announces Global Publishing Leaders of 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup, a leading ad revenue optimization platform for publishers has released the list of its second edition of Global Publishing Leaders (GPL). Its first edition recognized several stalwarts of the online publishing ecosystem in 2020.

In the current edition, the Global Publishing Leaders lists 100 individuals from multinational organizations and regional players who have made an outstanding contribution - not just to their companies but the industry as a whole. The top five names from the list are:

- Rick Welch (VP, Programmatic, Flipboard)

- Sara Badler (CRO, Enterprise Advertising & Partnerships, Dotdash)

- Brooke Edwards (Sr. Director of Ad Ops at Condé Nast)

- Michele Devine (Director of Commerce ,Partnership & Programmatic)

- Janelle Faulk (Global Head of Advertising Operations at Bloomberg LP)

AdPushup, an important player in the publishing business, recognizes such leaders through its annual event. The list is finalized after a rigorous selection process, where the shortlisted leaders are evaluated on multiple parameters. Notably, the final list has both publishers and ad operations leaders who have

Played a pivotal role in driving the change

Displayed an in-depth understanding of the publishing and ad operations ecosystem

Made an outstanding overall contribution to the media industry

Speaking on the occasion, Ankit Oberoi, CEO & Founder, AdPushup said, "With the online publishing landscape undergoing a seachange in the second year of the pandemic, we witnessed a butterfly effect in the whole ecosystem. As with any change, we saw a new crop of leaders come to the fore and take charge. AdPushup's Global Publishing Leaders attempts to recognize and honor these outstanding individuals."

He added, "We hope highlighting the achievements and their innovative approaches, inspires more young leaders to raise the bar even higher."

About AdPushup:

AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps independent web publishers, media organizations, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, adblock recovery.

