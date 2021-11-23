Fidelis Care Offers Healthy Holiday Tips for New Yorkers Living with Diabetes Health plan offers simple strategies to stay on track while enjoying holiday gatherings

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Diabetes Month this November, Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan serving more than 2.3 million members, is focused on helping those with diabetes enjoy the upcoming holiday meals and traditions while managing their disease. While temptations and sweet treats may abound this time of year, some strategic meal planning and sticking to a game plan can make the holidays a less stressful time for the 1.6 million New Yorkers living with diabetes.

Dr. Natalie Schwartz, Endocrinologist and Fidelis Care Medical Director, offers the following tips for managing diabetes while celebrating with loved ones during the holidays:

• Plan Ahead:

Stay on schedule. Don't skip meals to save up for that large holiday feast. It will become harder to control your blood sugars, your hunger, and your temptation to overindulge in high-calorie foods at the meal.

• Be Selective:

Many traditional holiday foods - like mashed and sweet potatoes, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pie, and desserts – are high in carbohydrates. Choosing non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, or spinach which are also low in calories and carbohydrates, and drinking a large glass of water will help reduce your hunger. No food is really off-limits if you practice portion control, so look over all the food choices carefully, and select your favorite dish.

• Stay Active:

Healthy physical activity is an important component of diabetes management throughout the year. Keep up your regular physical activity schedule during holiday season and take a walk with friends and family after that big holiday feast.

• Enjoy the Holidays and Stress Less:

With proper planning, you can enjoy holiday gatherings, eat delicious food, and keep your blood sugars and weight under control. However, if you do find that you have overindulged, make a plan to get back on track.

"The holidays are a beautiful time of year to enjoy the company of loved ones and friends," said Dr. Schwartz. "Focus on healthy diet choices, portion control, building exercise into your busy schedule, and keeping a close eye on your blood sugars. Don't let food temptations and overindulgence at gatherings derail all your hard work. We want you to have a healthy and happy holiday season."

Educating yourself about diabetes, following your doctor's advice, and self-care are important to prevent long term complications.

For more resources about diabetes prevention and management, visit Fidelis Care's Diabetes Resources page.

