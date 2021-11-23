InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Design for Refrigerators (HUN-968)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient design for refrigerators to increase efficiency and help users to better manage food spoilage situations," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the FROST R M T 2000 REFRIGERATOR. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional refrigerators."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more efficient way to look inside a refrigerator. In doing so, it eliminates the need to open the doors. It also ensures that food information/inventory is readily available and it could help to reduce food spoilage and waste. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-968, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp