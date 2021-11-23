Kasm Technologies Collaborates with Arm to Build Arm-Powered Remote Work Solutions A collaboration focused on enabling Kasm Workspaces containerized workloads to run on Arm-based processors to reduce costs and increase performance.

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a container streaming platform provider, today announced a collaboration with Arm to accelerate the design and development of an Arm®-powered Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), browser isolation and application streaming offering within the Kasm Workspaces product portfolio.

"As more organizations move to a work-from-anywhere environment, there is an increasing need for secure, affordable and high performing remote work solutions," said Justin Travis, CEO of Kasm Technologies. "Our customers are requesting Arm-based remote work solutions, and this collaboration allows our Workspaces customers to take advantage of the higher performance, lower power, and reduced total cost of ownership provided by Arm-based processors."

The technical collaboration between Kasm Technologies and Arm includes research and development on the KasmVNC open-source technology used for streaming desktops, browsers and applications to the browser. Powering the KasmVNC project with Arm-based processors delivers several benefits including Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) architecture extension for the Arm® Neoverse™ line of processors for improving the Kasm streaming graphics rendering capabilities. As a result, Kasm Workspaces container images can make use of leading-edge Arm-based compute to enhance the next-generation of Kasm Workspaces remote work solutions.

"We are experiencing a once-in-a-generation digital transformation where our computing devices are not only critical in connecting us to friends and family, but also serve as important business platforms giving us the opportunity to work from anywhere, at any time," said Eddie Ramirez, VP of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "Leveraging the secure, high-performance and flexible cloud-to-edge computing benefits of Arm Neoverse allows the Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform to enable the next-generation of remote work solutions."

Support for Arm-based processors is included in the Kasm Workspaces v1.10 release. Workspaces customers can expect a 48% increase in WebP video encoding. Initial testing indicates 24% increase in the analysis phase of encoding, resulting in smoother rendering, reduced bandwidth and an approximate 20% decrease in compute costs when leveraging the Arm Neoverse-powered Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton processors.

"Arm's support in developing Arm-based container streaming technology underscores our commitment to staying at the cutting edge of platform integration," said Matt McClaskey, CTO, Kasm Technologies. "The Arm Neoverse platform further reinforces Kasm's strategic commitment to providing the next generation of remote work technologies at the lowest cost through our use of devops-enabled, web-native technologies."

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is revolutionizing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using open-source web-native container streaming technology for modern devops delivery of remote workloads to the web browser. Kasm is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for any workload, at any scale. Workspaces is wherever the work is, and can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

