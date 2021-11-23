ScholarRx Announces Partnership with Asian Medical Students' Association (AMSA) International

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with AMSA International, the Asian Medical Students' Association (AMSA) International , which promotes the interest and welfare of medical students from across Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, and beyond.

With this new partnership, AMSA International becomes a charter member of ScholarRx's Medical Student Alliance for Global Education, or MeSAGE . MeSAGE empowers student organizations with the tools and expertise to build medical educational content that is often missing from the standard curriculum.

This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on platforms and policies that are critical to AMSA International, including but not limited to:

Global Health Equity

Fostering Regional and International Cooperation

Preparing Future Educators and Researchers

Along with helping to drive and develop this curriculum, AMSA International members will be granted access to these materials through the Rx Bricks digital learning system developed by ScholarRx, including the new Bricks Create authoring platform.

AMSA International's Overall Chairperson, Pin-Chun Chen, states, "The partnership with ScholarRx resonates with AMSA International's knowledge pillar, and represents a unique opportunity for our members to develop medical expertise through a competent, engaging and resourceful platform."

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with AMSA International to address deep education needs at a global level and to help future physicians in Asia and the Asia-Pacific region define, build, and share the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About AMSA International: Asian Medical Students' Association (AMSA) International is a peak representative organisation for medical students from across Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and beyond. AMSA has trained future doctors-to-be to share knowledge, undertake activities and social services and create international friendships. AMSA's vision is Knowledge, Action and Friendship, three areas we continuously strive to venture.

