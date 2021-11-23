Simcere and Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica Enter a Collaboration to Jointly Develop Next-Gen COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Treatments

NANJING, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2021, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK) announced that the company has reached collaboration agreement with the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), to develop novel antiviral drugs for COVID-19. During preclinical studies, the compound candidates for these drugs have been shown to have strong inhibitory effects on a variety of SARS-CoV-2 strains, including the Delta variant, indicating their potential of becoming a new generation of oral drugs to treat the disease.

Under the arrangement, Simcere will obtain the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize the novel antiviral drug SIM0417 globally. Mutually striving to further contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, both parties committed to working together to promote the clinical research and marketing process of the candidate drugs.

SIM0417 is a small-molecule antiviral agent that targets the 3C-like protease, a key enzyme in the replication and life cycle of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Preclinical animal models have demonstrated good antiviral activity and the safety of SIM0417. Due to the 3CL protease's highly conserved nature, SIM0417 has a strong inhibitory effect on a variety of SARS-CoV-2 variants including the highly infectious Delta variant.

Mr. Ren Jinsheng, Chairman and CEO of Simcere commented, "R&D collaboration is one of our 'dual-track'-based R&D strategies. SIMM's powerful platforms and technologies for drug development have produced several novel drug candidates for COVID-19 during the pandemic. Simcere is committed to providing today's patients with the medicines of the future. We hope this collaboration will help accelerate the transformation of research results coming from the lab into clinical studies. We are very excited to work with CAS to develop this new generation of antiviral drugs and help further contribute China's strength to fight against COVID-19."

About Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group limited (2096.HK) is rapidly transitioning to an innovation and R&D-driven pharmaceutical company, with the mission of "providing today's patients with the medicines of the future." With an established a national key laboratory of translational medicine and innovative pharmaceuticals, Simcere focuses on the three main therapeutic areas of oncology, central nervous system diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company has developed a diversified product portfolio and industry-leading capabilities through its vigorous in-house R&D efforts and extensive R&D collaborations. In an effort to bring more global life science breakthroughs to China, Sincere continues strategically collaborate with world leading pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies.

For more information, please visit www.simcere.com.

About Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was founded in 1932, and has the longest history as a comprehensive research institution for drug discovery in China. SIMM focuses on the frontiers of life sciences while aiming to help solve key scientific problems in drug discovery. As such, SIMM carries out both basic and applied studies to develop new theories, methods and technologies. In recent years, through the establishment of a comprehensive, advanced and efficient R&D system, SIMM has promoted a series of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer into clinical trials, including those for cardio-cerebrovascular disease, neuropsychiatric disease, metabolic disease, autoimmune disease, and infectious disease.

For more information, please visit http://www.simm.ac.cn/.

