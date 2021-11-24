ScreenPoint Medical showcases world leading Transpara® powered by FusionAI at RSNA

ScreenPoint Medical is showcasing its world leading breast care system Transpara powered by Fusion AI at the annual RSNA Annual Meeting in Chicago.

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It follows a year of major achievements for the organisation with Transpara which is now installed in health care facilities both across the US and in over 25 countries worldwide.

The success of FDA cleared Transpara AI has been marked by a record number of peer reviewed papers and well over 2,000,000 mammograms being read by this unique system.

Transpara's developers, ScreenPoint Medical is expanding its operations in the US to meet customer demand and its success has meant the company has also attracted a $28 million capital injection from Insight Partners and URG to help it expand.

Among other milestones in this remarkable year:

Forming a new supervisory board whose members include internationally recognised breast radiologist Dr Rachel Brem and Allyson White , Principal at Insight Partners.

A record number of new peer reviewed papers plus five more studies being presented at RSNA.

A new trial of Transpara used in a Danish government screening role to underline use in times of shortage of radiologists.

A major new partnership signed with Aidoc, the leading provider of AI for medical imaging, which will incorporate Transpara's capabilities into Aidoc's platform.

ScreenPoint Medical's, VP of US Sales, Nicki Bryan, said 2021 has been the year when using AI to find breast cancers faster and earlier has been universally accepted as a vital tool in the battle to improve survival rates.

"We have proven that AI is a vital tool for early detection of breast cancer, particularly at a time when screening backlogs have grown because of Covid and when there is a worldwide shortage of breast radiologists. Transpara's powerful benefits are being used daily around the world, helping radiologists to provide the world class care every woman deserves."

