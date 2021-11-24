FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and Betfred Sports bring sports betting to the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort with the introduction of eight self-service kiosks.

WE-KO-PA CASINO RESORT AND BETFRED SPORTS UNVEIL NEW SPORTS BETTING KIOSKS

The new user-friendly kiosks allow players to wager on select sports on pre-match, in-play or futures from straight bets, parlay cards, teasers, and more. They can then insert their winning tickets into the kiosks and use their profits to place additional bets.

Four of the eight kiosks are located throughout the casino floor. The remaining four kiosks can be found in WKP Sports & Entertainment, the casino's sports-themed casual dining outlet that offers creative pub fare and craft beer along with Football parties on Monday Night and enormous flat-screen TVs that broadcast football games, boxing, UFC and other major sporting events.

"When designing the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation wanted it to be the place to be for local residents and area visitors interested in the latest-and-greatest gaming options," said Mary Ketterling, general manager. "Adding sports betting further helps us make our beautiful casino the one-stop gaming destination they envisioned."

"We are now one step closer to offering Arizona sports bettors a great betting experience with the new self-service kiosks at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred Sports. "We look forward to opening the complete Betfred Sportsbook early next year."

About We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the spectacular 166,341-square-foot We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort boasts state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants, and live entertainment. The attached AAA Four Diamond hotel offers 246 luxurious guestrooms and suites; 25,000 square feet of meeting space; relaxing spa treatments at the Amethyst Spa; and two resort-style outdoor pools. The new casino resort's proximity to the two highly acclaimed courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club and numerous outdoor activities at Fort McDowell Adventures make it the ideal destination for a vacation, business function or special event.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada and Washington coming soon pending regulatory approval.

