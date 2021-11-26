Premium Skincare Brand DefenAge Unveils BIGGEST ever Black Friday Promotion

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare, manufacturer and distributor of revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, announces its biggest sale ever, offering steep discounts on its award-winning luxury skincare products with age-reversing defensins.

DefenAge Unveils BIGGEST ever Black Friday Promotion

Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 26-30), shoppers can buy one product and get another for 65 percent off* on defenage.com .

"Consumers expect exceptional savings this season, so we put serious effort in to address consumer demand and make such a valuable promo happen," shares DefenAge CEO, Nikolay Turovets. "We want everyone to be able to experience the magic of defensins this season."

With powerful skincare options for the face, eyes, neck, body, hands and decolletage, DefenAge's proprietary defensin technology activates the skin's reprogramming mechanism for more youthful-looking skin and noticeable anti-aging results. Defensins represent a new era in skin health and beauty, signaling skin to create new younger skin by activating the dormant preserve of "fresh" cells in the body. The revolutionary technology increases visible skin density and glow to boost brightness and reduces the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Backed by fifteen clinical studies DefenAge is celebrated industry-wide for its transparency, innovation, efficacy, and clean beauty profile.

In addition to the Black Friday specials, DefenAge is offering several amazing holiday deals, including value bundles:

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

*Excludes holiday bundles and 100% Silk Pillowcase

