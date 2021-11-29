ALYI Ramps Up E-Motorcycle Production To Reach $2M 2021 And $10M 2022 REV TGTS

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced the company's electric motorcycle production to support fulfillment of electric motorcycles for the motorcycle taxi market in East Africa is on track to support the company's $2 million revenue target for year-end 2021 and to support the company's confirmed initial $10 million base revenue target for 2022.

ALYI Electric Motorcycle For East Africa Motorcycle Taxi Market

Management will present the revenue target plans in more detail later this week, on Thursday, December 2nd. The presentation will include an overview of ALYI's stretch revenue target of $50 million for 2022.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

