Anthropologie Celebrates Giving Tuesday with Experiential Pop-Up in NYC Benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie is pleased to announce a 1 day only pop-up for Giving Tuesday in Grand Central Terminal in support of Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. The experiential pop-up, which will be open from 9AM to 6PM in Vanderbilt Hall, will feature an interactive display of the brand's most beloved candles that will be available for purchase, with 100% of all sales benefitting CMN Hospitals.

"At Anthropologie, our hope is to couple the excitement of discovery with the altruistic spirit of the season, and our Giving Tuesday pop-up will do just that," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie. "The holidays are at the heart of our brand – a chance to inspire our customers to celebrate in unique, creative, and inventive ways. Our pop-up showcases our broader campaign, #AllAGlowWithAnthro, with a festive environment and a curated assortment of our most whimsical only-at-anthro candles, while also giving everyone that walks through the door an opportunity to give back to a wonderful organization."

On November 1st, Anthropologie announced Children's Miracle Network Hospitals as their exclusive charitable partner for the 2021 holiday season. The brand pledged to match customer donations up to $100,000, and through their partnership with The Crafter's Box, will create and donate over 600 holiday themed craft kits, inclusive of a light-up ornament, for children treated at CMN Hospitals nationwide.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the funds and awareness for 170 children's hospitals across the US and Canada, and to provide life-changing care to its pediatric patients. CMN Hospitals is the largest network of children's hospitals across the nation that support the health of 10 million kids every year. 100% of the funds raised through their partnership with Anthropologie will go to a local CMN Hospital.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required at the pop-up event.

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand Terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

