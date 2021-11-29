LogPoint Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SIEM

LogPoint is named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for the 4th time since 2017. We believe the Peer Insights results reflect LogPoint's relentless focus on creating business outcomes and Customer Experience excellence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, and BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the global cybersecurity innovator, has been named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in the November 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Information and Event Management report1.

"We're truly honored to be named Customers' Choice for the fourth time. We take this distinction, and the reviews received as validation that we are delivering a superior customer experience in the marketplace today. As per our understanding, reviewer demographics confirm that LogPoint is an established vendor in the EMEA region, with solid a footprint in North America and Asia/Pacific regions," said Jesper Zerlang, CEO of LogPoint.

As of November 26, 2021, LogPoint has received 303 reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights platform. In the reviews published over the past 12 months, LogPoint received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 61 reviews. On key customer experience parameters such Service & Support, LogPoint receives a 4.6 rating out of 5 based on 61 reviews.

The Peer Insights results are published on the back of LogPoint's recent announcement of advancing its foundational cybersecurity capabilities by including SOAR in its core SIEM solution. The integration of native SOAR into LogPoint's SIEM platform introduces an unprecedented level of automation, increased speed, and precision in incident response.

What select reviewers said about LogPoint in Gartner Peer Insights:

Great SIEM with easy licensing model

- Infrastructure and Operations professional in the Education industry

Powerful all-in-one tool, the very best SIEM solution

- CxO in the Construction industry

Easy implementation, great value

- Security and Risk Management professional in the Finance Industry

For all Peer Insights user reviews for LogPoint, visit:

www.gartner.com/reviews/market/security-information-event-management/vendor/logpoint

1Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Information and Event Management, Nov. 26, 2021

Gartner® is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

