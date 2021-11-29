MegaMatcher On Card 12 from Neurotechnology Features New Face Recognition and Fingerprint 1-to-N Matching Algorithms for Smart Cards MegaMatcher On Card includes improved and advanced on-card comparison modalities as well as support for NXP® Semiconductors JCOP 4 smart cards

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of the new MegaMatcher On Card software development kit (SDK). MegaMatcher On Card is an SDK for developing applications that feature biometric comparisons directly within the microcontroller of smart cards, and it includes optimized versions of the top ranked fingerprint, face and iris biometric algorithms from Neurotechnology.

The latest version of the SDK includes a new implementation of the face recognition algorithm with a biometric data template size lower than 256 bytes. This small size helps to save storage space on microcontrollers and enables the transmission of the face template to smart cards in a single data unit. This results in faster authentication speed and makes it easy to add support for face biometrics as a modality in third party smart card applications that were previously developed only for fingerprints.

MegaMatcher On Card 12 introduces the 1-to-N extension of the fingerprint library for the automatic recognition of multiple fingerprints on the same smart card, making it possible to verify the card owner directly through the use of any of the fingerprint data stored in the card. This is more convenient for end users and for system integrators who don't have to implement complex mechanisms to require a specific fingerprint for verification.

"There are already more than 130 million smart cards and secure elements worldwide that include our MegaMatcher On Card technology," said Antonello Mincone, business development manager for Neurotechnology. "We are constantly improving our on-card technology and adding value for its different uses, as we do with all our algorithms and related products across multiple platforms," Mincone added.

MegaMatcher On Card 12 also includes support, through code samples and tutorials, for NXP® JCOP 4 smart cards with a fingerprint 1-to-1 library from Neurotechnology.

MegaMatcher On Card 12 and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. For more information, go to www.neurotechnology.com.

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX. www.neurotechnology.com

