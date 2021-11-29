Volpara Health Showcases Enhancements to Its Integrated Breast Platform at RSNA

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health, (ASX: VHT) showcases its integrated platform for the delivery of personalized breast care, at the 107th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 28-December 2, 2021 (South Hall #2160).

Volpara's AI-driven breast software tools are built on a database of more than 50 million mammogram images, enabling clinicians to provide a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. The software tools provide a smooth, integrated IT workflow along with objective evidence for clinical decision support. The software offerings range from enterprise-wide quality analytics to risk assessment for individual women aligned with all major US guidelines.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Volpara RSNA 2021.

Identification and Management of High-Risk Patients in every Screening Center

While mammography remains the gold standard for the early detection of breast cancer, millions of women are impacted by breast cancer every year, with more than 680,000 deaths worldwide. In an effort to save more families from cancer, medical societies including NCCN, ACR, SBIT, SBI and ASBrS, are all recommending a shift from age-based screening to risk-stratified screening programs that aim to provide women the right test at the right time, leading to earlier cancer detection, critical in reducing treatment costs and increasing the chances of survival.

Demonstrated as a fully integrated product at RSNA for the first time following the acquisition of CRA Health, the Volpara Risk Pathways™ software enables radiologists to leverage existing workflows to identify, manage and track high-risk patients who may benefit from intervention. Using patient data available via mammography reporting systems or EHRs, Volpara's market-leading breast cancer risk assessment software, which is used to perform more than 2 million risk assessments every year, helps clinicians confidently make informed decisions for triaging patients to supplemental imaging and/or genetic testing based on their individual risk profile.

New Training and Recognition Program for Exam Quality and Clinical Improvements

Optimizing exam quality plays an important part in cancer detection. Volpara Analytics™ software provides automated and objective assessment of image quality on every mammogram and provides technologists with performance feedback. The new version of Volpara Analytics (v3.0) software includes improved reporting, analysis and workflow features.

This year, Volpara will launch the Analytics in Action™ program to help breast imaging centers create a culture of learning and continuous quality improvement driven by objective quality data. Designed exclusively for customers of Volpara Analytics software, the program offers onsite personalized training from leading mammography education provider, Mammography Educators; a toolkit of recognition resources that encourage and recognize your staff; and provide access to meaningful rewards from the online gifting platform to celebrate quality excellence.

Empowering Women in Shared-Decision Making with Providers

Improvements to Volpara's Patient Hub mammography reporting system include enhanced mammography report letters to improve education for patients. The Volpara Density Profile™ section enables breast centers to include two mammogram images from the exam, the percentage of breast density, and a link to a consumer-facing website for more information about breast density. For years, women have received text-heavy follow-up letters after mammography with potentially critical information buried in lengthy text. Millions of women comply with their annual screening, yet they have never seen what their breasts look like in their actual mammogram. The addition of a woman's own images will make it easier to grasp the important concept of breast composition and tissue density, empowering women to better understand their breast health.

"Volpara's strategy is one rooted in deeply held principles. Partnering artificial intelligence with rigorous, peer-reviewed science, we develop products that optimize screening quality and workflow and empower women. We understand that providing personalized breast care to one woman at a time is the most effective way to serve millions of women and we look forward to showcasing these latest innovations at RSNA with clinicians who share our mission," said Ralph Highnam, Ph.D., Group CEO of Volpara.

About Volpara

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast health industry. For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com.

