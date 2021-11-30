Dame Inga Beale Joins Protiviti Advisory Board

Former CEO of Lloyd's of London brings wealth of financial, corporate transformation and board experience to global consulting firm and its clients

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dame Inga Beale has joined the advisory board of global consulting firm Protiviti. The advisory board provides market and business insights to assist Protiviti and its clients with solving the challenges presented by today's dynamic business environment.

After working in senior global leadership roles in some of the world's largest insurance companies, Dame Inga served as CEO of Lloyd's of London from 2014-2018, where she oversaw a major digital and cultural transformation and expansion into new markets, including China, Dubai and India. She is currently a member of the supervisory board of NN Group based at The Hague; the non-executive chair of Mediclinic International; and a non-executive director of Crawford & Company. Effective January 1, 2022, Dame Inga joins the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson. During a distinguished career, she has served in multiple other non-executive board and advisory roles. Based in London, Dame Inga was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2017 for her services to the U.K. economy. She is a staunch supporter of organizations that work toward a more inclusive society and supports the development and promotion of top female talent.

"Dame Inga's vast experience working with global financial institutions, her deep knowledge of the insurance industry, and her proven expertise in managing large-scale business and cultural transformation programs will be immensely valuable to Protiviti and our clients," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "We're honored to have her join our already distinguished advisory board."

Dame Inga joins current Protiviti Advisory Board members Evelyn Dilsaver, the former president and CEO of Charles Schwab Investment Management; Dr. Peter Blair Henry, Dean Emeritus and W.R. Berkley Professor of Economics and Finance at New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business; and Susan Molinari, former vice president of Google Public Affairs for the Americas and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives (1990-1997).

"I am delighted to join the Protiviti Advisory Board and am looking forward to serving with the other members of the Advisory Board and sharing my experiences and perspectives with Protiviti and its clients," said Dame Inga.

