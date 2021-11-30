Hallmark Channel Announces: "New Year New Movies" For 2022 In The Month Of January Five All-New Movies Debut as Part of the Network's January Programming Event on Hallmark Channel

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year kicks off with Hallmark Channel's – New Year New Movies! – starting January 1st, every Saturday will celebrate fresh starts and new beginnings. As part of the TV event, Hallmark Channel unveils five movie premieres: "The Perfect Pairing," "Wedding Veil," "Love is Trending," "Butlers in Love," and "Romancing the Birthday Girl." On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, an all-new movie premiere with "North to Home."

PREMIERING ON HALLMARK CHANNEL:

'THE PERFECT PAIRING'

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 1 ( 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Nazneen Contractor, Brennan Elliott

Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina finds herself at a winery she panned in the past. She hopes to leave before anyone finds out who she is, but she instead slips on ice and hits her head. The Hollingbrook family, led by single father Michael graciously takes Christina in while she recovers and tries to jog her memory. In the process, Christina helps the Hollingbrooks prepare for their annual wine tapping party, which includes Michael's risky passion project, ice wine.

'WEDDING VEIL' (WT)

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 8 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney

The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark's most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork's origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.

'LOVE IS TRENDING'

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 15 ( 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell

Mackenzie Sullivan is a New York-based marketing executive struggling to keep her clients. When she returns home to a rural maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding in just two weeks, Mackenzie learns the hard way that the love and support of family and true friends means more than she'd imagined.

'BUTLERS IN LOVE'

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 22 ( 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Stacey Farber, Corey Cott, Maxwell Caulfield

In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma and rebellious Henry train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly.

'ROMANCING THE BIRTHDAY GIRL'

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 29 ( 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Emilie Ullerup, Clayton James

On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains six envelopes. In each one is a challenge to complete, challenges that her mother - aware of Taylor's many anxieties that hold her back - knew would expand her horizons and give her the push she needs in life and to help open her mind, and heart, to the possibility of love.

PREMIERING ON HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES:

'NORTH TO HOME'

All-New Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original

Sunday, January 9 ( 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance, Barbara Niven

Suzanne McBride is excited to spend her birthday with her family. It will be the first time that her three adopted daughters will be together in years. This seems like a great time for a family reunion, but the sisters are each wrestling with unique challenges that threaten to derail this special occasion. Will their bond be strong enough to survive this time together?

