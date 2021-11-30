H&M Continues Partnership With The Trevor Project With Giving Tuesday Match Donation

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, H&M USA is continuing its support of The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. In honor of Giving Tuesday, H&M will be matching donations up to $100,000 to help The Trevor Project in their mission to be there for every single LGBTQ young person in crisis.

H&M logo (PRNewsfoto/H&M)

The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. and could benefit from their 24/7 crisis services – TrevorLifeline, TrevorChat, and TrevorText. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth. According to their research, acceptance from at least one adult can decrease the risk of LGBTQ youth attempting suicide by 40%, and The Trevor Project exists to be there for every single LGBTQ young person with a clear message: they are loved, their life has value, and they are never alone. H&M is proud to continue its partnership with The Trevor Project as they work tirelessly to make sure all LGBTQ young people always have the support they need to feel accepted and affirmed.

"As we celebrate the holidays with loved ones, we must not forget the many challenges that LGBTQ young people face during this time of year," says Shira Kogan, Director of Corporate Development at The Trevor Project. "We are so grateful to H&M for their continuous support of The Trevor Project's life-saving mission to end suicide among LGBTQ youth, not only this holiday season, but all year-round. Our research shows that more than half of youth said brands who support the LGBTQ community positively impact how they feel about being LGBTQ, and H&M's generous contribution will help us get one step closer to building a more welcoming and inclusive world for every single LGBTQ young person."

Every Single One is The Trevor Project's fundraising campaign to enable their work to end suicide among LGBTQ young people. H&M's Giving Tuesday match donation will help The Trevor Project to grow their free and confidential crisis services to meet the needs of the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people in the U.S. who seriously consider each year. This includes recruiting and training thousands of additional crisis counseling volunteers, building technological infrastructure that allows them to scale rapidly while maintaining, and even improving, their high quality of care, and doing outreach to diverse communities including the many Black and Latinx LGBTQ youth in need.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with The Trevor Project and amplify their truly life- changing support of LGBTQ youth in need," says Carlos Duarte, President of H&M, Region Americas. "Giving Tuesday is a very important reminder to help those in need during the holiday season, but we also know our communities need ongoing support at all times of year and we intend to do just that."

Learn more about The Trevor Project here .

Donate to The Trevor Project here .

Learn more about H&M's partners here.

For more information please contact:

Email: Mediarelations.us@hm.com

_________________________________________________________________________

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 54 online markets and approximately 4,850 stores in 75 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H&M