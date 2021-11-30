IMAX Corporation to Present at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Virtual TMT Summit and the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Richard L. Gelfond, CEO, will present at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Virtual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 1, at 2:40 p.m. EST. Next week, Richard L. Gelfond will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 7, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation)

Both events will be webcast live and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. The presentations will be archived for 90 days.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

CONTACTS:

Investors

Brett Harriss

bharriss@imax.com

212-821-0187

Press

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com

212-821-0102

###

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMAX Corporation