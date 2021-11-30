International Business Council Announced Yunus Dogan as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

International Business Council Announced Yunus Dogan as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Group is pleased to announce the US-Algerian Business Council (USABC), a prominent bilateral business association based in Washington, D.C., voted to appoint long-time Houston resident, Yunus Dogan, as the new Chairman of the Board.

Atlas Group, an international group of companies, ranked 76th on Engineering News Record’s 2020 list of Best International Contractors.

[His] history of leadership coupled with his experience in business development makes him an ideal person for this role.

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for U.S. businesses in Algeria. The USABC is dedicated to supporting U.S. corporations in Algeria, as I've seen first-hand over the past years as a member," said Mr. Dogan. "I hope to continue and enhance this advocacy during my tenure as Board Chairman."

As Chairman and CEO, Mr. Dogan has spent the last 40 years growing Atlas Group from a small, family-owned construction company into a multinational enterprise with operations in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and biotechnology.

"Mr. Dogan's long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in business development in both the U.S. and Algeria, makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Dogan to continue to ensure USABC makes a positive impact for all stakeholders," said Ismael Chikhoune, President and CEO of the US-Algeria Business Council.

In Algeria, Atlas Group has spent the last 20 years building one of the most trusted names in construction, having completed projects for the Algerian government including hundreds of thousands of housing units, countless hospitals, government buildings, schools and other municipal and commercial buildings. During Atlas' time in Algeria, the company has focused on developing skilled local labor, with Algerian citizens now making up the majority of Atlas in-country management and total workforce. In addition to construction, Atlas has invested in domestic agriculture, including the recent commercial launch of Atlas Farming.

About the US - Algeria Business Council

Founded in 2002, the US-Algeria Business Council (USABC) is one of the most prominent and active bilateral business associations operating in Washington, DC. The USABC is a non-profit, non-governmental business association composed of Algerian and US companies.

About Atlas Group

Atlas Group is a multinational enterprise with operations in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and biotechnology. Atlas currently employs over 10,000 employees internationally. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the group includes Broadway Construction, Atlas Genie Civil (Algeria), UTD Construction Materials, Atlas Farming, and Texas Biotechnology.

For more information, please contact: Allen A. Aydogdu | allen.aydogdu@atlas-grup.com | Ph: 713-532-6000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Group