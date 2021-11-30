Particles for Humanity Announces Codex Approval of BMC as a Food Additive for Bouillon Fortification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Alimentarius Commission has approved the addition of Basic Methacrylate Copolymer (BMC, INS 1205) to the General Standards for Food Additives (GSFA). Many countries rely on the standards set by Codex, so this approval should enable BMC's use as a food additive for fortification in many African countries. Codex-Senegal played a key role in this decision, sponsoring BMC through the Codex process and advocating for its humanitarian potential to address important nutrient deficiencies prevalent in low- and middle- income countries worldwide.

"BMC has the potential to enable stable forms of vitamin A, an important advance for addressing vitamin A deficiency, which is a significant public health problem in Senegal. The Codex process involved a thorough review and consensus building process by delegates from its 188 member counties. Codex-Senegal is pleased to have led this process to make this important technology available worldwide, especially in developing countries where micronutrients deficiencies are endemic," says Professor Amadou Diouf, President of Codex Senegal.

Particles for Humanity is developing PFH-VAP to fortify foods, starting with bouillon, which is consumed daily by 80% of people living in sub-Saharan Africa, where vitamin A deficiency is prevalent. 190 million school age children and 19 million pregnant women suffer from vitamin A deficiency, which causes night blindness, stunting, and death. Fortifying widely consumed foods is a proven strategy for reducing malnutrition at scale, and BMC could play a critical role in ensuring the nutrients reach consumers. BMC is the encapsulation material used in PFH-VAP to enable improved stability of vitamin A. BMC has been used in humans for 50 years as a pill coating and has been approved in Europe for use in food supplements.

"We are grateful to Codex-Senegal for leading the international community in a thorough review of BMC's use as a food additive for fortification. We look forward to working closely with the National Food Fortification Alliance of Senegal (COSFAM), to get their advice and input on how best to bring this important technology to Senegal and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa," says Particles for Humanity's CEO and Co-founder Sherri C. Oberg.

Particles for Humanity transforms early-stage medical technology into products for people living in low-resource settings. It is developing a portfolio of products for improving vaccines and reducing malnutrition, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Its rigorous product development process is based on end-user input and is focused on financially sustainable product opportunities. For more information, visit the company's website www.particlesfh.com.

