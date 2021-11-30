Sowing the seeds of green NFTs

LAKE NONA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEVA.LOVE today announces a strategic partnership with DOVU to facilitate NFT releases that are linked to social and environmental initiatives. The companies will be working together to offset the carbon footprint of SEVA.LOVE's NFT collections. It's a partnership that has a natural fit. DOVU's carbon offsets are primarily sequestered in agricultural soil, which improves the soil's nutrition. Deepak and Poonacha believe that healthy soil produces more nutrient-rich food, which, in turn, creates a healthier mind, body and soil.

The partnership kicks off with a bang, in the form of star power. The first drop comes from Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, who is launching a series of NFTs to support her SameYou charity. The collection will drop on 30 November at 8AM ET. Items up for auction include both digital and physical items, including the one-of-a-kind Atelier Versace dress Emilia debuted on the red carpet at the 68th Emmy Awards in 2016. The NFT artwork will feature 2D, 3D, Pure Reality and hologram imagery created by award-winning photographer Steven Sebring and a series by DreamView, which will pair experiential mindscape of brain-injury healing with spoken word by Emilia Clarke.

Clarke set up the organization after surviving two life-threatening brain hemorrhages while working on Game of Thrones. The charity is working to help survivors of Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) while raising awareness - and this series of 'SameYou' NFT collections will raise vital funds.

To support its mission of creating a peaceful, just, sustainable, healthy, and joyful world, SEVA.LOVE will be offsetting its crypto carbon using DOVU, so that the drop can be carbon neutral.

"Sustainable biology , sustainable planet and sustainable technology have to be integrated as a unified experience for the future of well-being for all . Our NFT platform on Seva.Love will pioneer this globally and collaborate with partners like DOVU to ensure we offset carbon footprint," said Deepak Chopra, M.D., co-founder of SEVA.LOVE.

"We are in the early stages of new generation tech with NFT's and the metaverse. If we can nurture and offset environmental impacts with collaboration with companies such as DOVU that can offset carbon footprints. I feel confident that innovation will drive global adoption of digital ownership and will provide reclaimed energy in the near future," said Poonacha Machaiah, Co-founder and CEO of Seva.Love.

"Since NFTs took off earlier this year, concerns have (rightfully) been raised about their environmental impact. Yet we have the technology to not only push the boundaries of innovation, but to also protect the planet. We hope that more NFT creators, platforms, and companies will prioritize collaborating with energy-efficient blockchains and directly support carbon capture efforts so that, together, we can start healing the planet," says Irfon Watkins, co-founder and CEO of DOVU.

SEVA.LOVE is a one of a kind platform for the metaverse that aims to empower global action that benefits society for generations to come by connecting artists, philanthropists, brands, and change makers alike to build community around causes that matter. The platform has been founded by Deepak Chopra, MD and Poonacha Machaiah and is collaborating with other high profile artists, actors, musicians and athletes for future NFT drops supporting mental health, suicide prevention, poverty, hunger, education, climate action, violence against women, and more. For more information please visit https://www.seva.love/ and follow us at twitter: @metaseva instagram: @meta.seva discord: https://discord.seva.love/

DOVU is building the trust layer for carbon offset integrity. They implement carbon sequestration practices that can tokenize their land and make it easy for businesses and individuals to offset their carbon footprint through its decentralised marketplace. Landowners, companies, nations, and even individuals can use DOVU, powered by Hedera Hashgraph, to offset carbon footprint in real-time to support the reduction of their carbon footprint, enabling a more sustainable future for everyone.

www.dovu.earth | https://twitter.com/dovuofficial | https://discord.com/invite/r4ZanDy4

