LMS365 and Go1 Deepen Partnership with Content Deployment Integration

AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 today announced an integration with the world's largest digital learning platform, Go1. This integration further deepens and expands the value delivered to Go1 and LMS365 joint customers by allowing users to seamlessly push curated content playlists directly from Go1 into the LMS365 catalogs.

The Go1 Content Hub is the largest curated eLearning library from the world's top content providers, and LMS365 is the only learning solution offered through Microsoft 365 and Teams. The integration between the two learning platforms allows Go1 and LMS365 customers to quickly deploy and strategically send the right content at the optimal time for their organization.

Now, LMS365 users can select from over 100,000 Go1 resources to load in their LMS365 tenant and ensure they get the most relevant and up-to-date content.

Basem Emera, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances for Go1, said: "We're thrilled to deepen our partnership between Go1 and LMS365. The new integration with LMS365 will make it easier to discover and curate content to keep up with the ever changing demands and learning objectives of LMS365's 4 million users."

Christopher Rousset, Managing Director Americas and VP of Global Alliances for LMS365, said: "As our partnership with Go1 continues to grow, our customers continue to reap the benefits. Now, LMS365 customers are able to get the latest courses, from the world's largest marketplace of training, all within a few clicks of a button. Go1 is a dependable partner who is able to keep up with the demands of our customers and we look forward to building upon our joint momentum."

About LMS365



LMS365 has 1000+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning platforms in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile, and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use, and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: https://LMS365.com

About Go1



Go1 makes it easy for organisations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organisation needs in a single solution. With over 3.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.Go1.com has raised over US$280M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Larsen Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, M12, Our Innovation Fund, Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TEN13, and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com.

