Perennials Sutherland Studio Acquires Seattle Showroom

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury furniture, performance textiles and accessories, has announced the opening of Perennials Sutherland Studio in Seattle. Located in the Seattle Design Center, the newest studio occupies the former Susan Mills showroom.

An evolution in the decades-long partnership with Susan Mills, Perennials Sutherland Studio will continue to highlight the newest Perennials Fabrics and Rugs and Sutherland Furniture collections. For over 20 years, the brands were represented by Susan Mills, who is taking a step back from her namesake business. Perennials Sutherland Studio will maintain Susan Mills' superb staff and beautiful showroom space.

"It is hard to keep a sales person's attention for 28 years, but that is what Sutherland and

Perennials did for me," explains Susan Mills. "The products that they continuously introduced not only met the clients' needs, but they were also exactly what clients wanted. I have no doubt Perennials and Sutherland will continue developing products that clients need and are excited about!"

"We congratulate Susan for her many years of partnership with Perennials and Sutherland," says Ann Sutherland, CEO, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "She was not only our rep but our friend through the years. Susan has been vital to the success of our brands in this region."

Perennials Fabrics and Rugs and Sutherland Furniture are available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms and studios worldwide.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City. For more information, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

