PureWest Recognized as 'Top ESG Performer'

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy announced its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) "Top Performers" Monday, naming PureWest Energy, LCC ("PureWest") among its honorees – specifically in the Private E&P Companies category – during an event in Houston.

PureWest is proud to be named a leading ESG energy company. As the top natural gas producer in Wyoming, PureWest takes seriously its leadership role when it comes to environmental stewardship, safe and sustainable operations, serving our communities, and prioritizing our people as well as stakeholder value creation.

"PureWest holds itself to a high standard, and it's an honor to be recognized for our team's hard work focused on sustainable value creation for all of our stakeholders," said Kelly Bott, PureWest's senior vice president of ESG, Land & Regulatory. "We're deeply dedicated to making progress toward our goals of achieving ever-higher ESG performance because we know it matters to our customers, our employees and our communities. Thank you to Hart Energy for this recognition, and congratulations to the team at PureWest, who helped us achieve this accomplishment."

Last month, PureWest released its 2020 ESG report, which touted a 0.04% methane intensity rate in 2020, zero motor vehicle accidents for the second year in a row, and employee-led charitable donations to various community partners, among other highlights. PureWest is also working with Project Canary to evaluate and further improve its operations and Enverus to utilize the company's ESG™ Analytics platform. Additionally, PureWest recently announced the first sale of its carbon-neutral responsibly sourced gas (RSG), which is being used to fuel transit buses in Washington State.

To determine recipients of Hart Energy's ESG awards, the company worked with Clear Rating, LLC (Clear Rating), a valuation advisory, securities rating agency and ESG analytics firm. Clear Rating provided assessments of nominees using its proprietary evaluation framework, and Hart Energy's expert panel used the Clear Rating assessments to determine recipients of its inaugural Energy ESG "Top Performer" Awards.

"Energy companies don't often get credit for their work in these areas," said Len Vermillion, Hart Energy's editorial director. "We created these awards to spark much deserved recognition. Measuring ESG progress is a complex endeavor, so we were thrilled to partner with Clear Rating, whose expertise helped ensure high standards for the awards."

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. PureWest controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Bott, SVP – ESG, Land & Regulatory

kbott@purewest.com, 303.645.9809

View original content:

SOURCE PureWest