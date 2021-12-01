RAYUS Radiology Partners With the U.S. Ski and Snowboard, U.S. Speedskating and U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Teams Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, announced today it will serve as an Official Medical Provider to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, the U.S. Speedskating Team and the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Team nationwide, including at the upcoming XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing scheduled to begin in February 2022.

RAYUS Radiology (PRNewsfoto/RAYUS Radiology)

The designation of RAYUS as an Official Medical Provider to the elite athletes in those programs preparing for global Olympic competition came following the three organizations teams and the nationwide radiology provider inking national agreement.

"With a long-standing and highly successful local partnership in Utah with Ted Kyle and the RAYUS Team, formerly U.S. MRI, it's the right time to expand our partnership nationwide," said Ted Morris, Executive Director of U.S. Speedskating. "RAYUS Radiology provides the quality service we expect for our athletes and we are thrilled to solidify a broader partnership."

Ted Kyle, Medical Director for the U.S. Speedskating team and a RAYUS executive located in Utah, shared his excitement around celebrating and supporting these athletes no matter where they may be located. "I have been passionate about supporting these athletes through-out my career. Their sacrifice and dedication serves as an inspiration to all of us as they strive to represent the United States on podiums across the world. My hope is that through our efforts with advanced diagnostic imaging we can help them attain longevity in their sport and reach the pinnacle of excellence. World-class athletes require world-class quality and service; backed by an incredible support staff, our radiologists across the country provide the expert acuity needed to ensure world-class outcomes."

U.S. Ski & Snowboard, based in Park City, UT, is among the most diverse of any Olympic sports organization with six different athletic sport programs accounting for nearly half of all Olympic Winter Games events. U.S. Speedskating, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is one of the premier speedskating organizations in the world focused on training and development of elite athletes for international competition and the grassroots development of speedskating. Through development camps, coaching and officiating educational training. The U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, based in Lake Placid, NY, is focused on developing elite athletes for sustained competitive excellence in Olympic competition, and promoting and growing the sports of bobsled and skeleton in the United States.

"We have set the bar high at RAYUS for treating athletes across the country and using that expertise to provide the same level of care and support to all of our patients and referring providers nationally," said Kim Tzoumakas, CEO of RAYUS Radiology. "Quality care provided through state-of-the-art, sophisticated technology and sub-specialized radiologists when you need it is what every individual deserves from their radiology medical provider.

Ted Kyle and the RAYUS team in Utah set the standard with a patient-first focus and high-quality concierge-level service in a timely fashion. We are truly honored to have RAYUS recognized by and chosen to partner with these world-class sports organizations and their inspiring athletes."

RAYUS Radiology's partnerships with three premier U.S. winter sports organizations represents the latest in a series of major announcements and company growth that has followed Wellspring Capital Management's acquisition in March 2019. Last month, the company announced the acquisition of the Diagnostic Centers of America (DCA), a leading radiology provider with centers across southern Florida, bolstering its growing nationwide network.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long- term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit RAYUSradiology.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.

Note 1: As of 12/31/2020

Contact: Kennedy Crump

JConnelly

973-224-7388

kcrump@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAYUS Radiology