LUXXFOLIO Records Record Month of $1.8 Million in Mining Revenues

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH) a vertically-integrated digital asset company announces the following operational update:

Mining Overview (as at or for the month of November 2021):

Bitcoin Mine site operating at ~131 PH/s: 6.5% MoM Increase ( Oct. 31, 2021 : 123 PH/s);

Total monthly rewards of 23.5 Bitcoin for approximate revenues of CAD$1,788,000 ( Oct 2021 = CAD$1,600,000 );

Total Q1 2022 Fiscal Quarterly Revenue of approximately CAD$4.23 Million (~60 BTC Mined);

Bitcoin equivalent reserves at end of month of ~54.5 (50 BTC and 52 ETH) ( Oct. 31, 2021 : 42);

Revenues exclude any adjustment for valuation changes in BTC or ETH.

"We continue to accelerate our revenues through effective mine management and steadily grow our Bitcoin and Ethereum reserves through effective balance sheet management in order to maximize the enterprise value of the business," said Kien Tran, COO of the LUXX Mining Division. "As well, we welcome our new Ethereum operation that has integrated nicely into our enterprise mine management solution."

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates

Q4 2021: 190 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 1100 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

