MicroTech Secures a Win on $1.6B Army Hardware, Software, and Product Solutions Contract

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech, an information technology solutions provider, announced today that the United States Army Contracting Command has awarded the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) a $1.6 billion contract for commercial software, hardware, and related incidental services. The Army will obligate funds upon award of each task order and the vendors will compete for task orders to deliver information technology products and related services to the Army, DOD, and other federal government clients. The ordering period for the Contract is expected to run through Aug. 22, 2023, with work ending no later than 36 months after the contract ordering period has ended.

As part of the U.S. Army's plans to modernize its IT network and services, this contract enables purchases of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, including servers, laptops, PCs, networking equipment, storage, and secure computing solutions. These solutions can include a range of devices, such as workstations, networking technology, displays, video teleconferencing (VTC) capabilities, and the related services for their configuration, implementation, maintenance, and relocation.

"MicroTech is thrilled to support the Army's enterprise infrastructure and infostructure goals with a full range of innovative, world-class information technology equipment and solutions at a reasonable price, and we look forward to providing exceptional cost-effective technology products and solutions to the U.S. Army," said MicroTech's President & CEO Tony Jimenez.

MicroTech is only one of only 17 companies awarded this contract and was the only SDVOSB to receive an award.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story.

MicroTech provides Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

