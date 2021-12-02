OTC Markets Group Welcomes ProStar Holdings Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced ProStar Holdings Inc (TSX-V: MAPS; OTCQX: MAPPF), a leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ProStar upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ProStar begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MAPPF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar said, "We are very pleased to have been approved by the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. This is yet another important milestone for the company as it continues to expand our reach into the larger institutional investment community and provide greater opportunity for shareholders to take part in our future growth in the U.S and abroad."

About ProStar Holdings Inc

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions® and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan®, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, government agencies, and municipalities. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

