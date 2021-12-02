Pokerstars Players Can 'Level Up With Lex' with Innovative Personalised Poker Advice Videos

New ground-breaking technology fronted by Twitch superstar Lex Veldhuis enhances player education and experience

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PokerStars community will now be able to 'level up' their poker strategy and hone their poker skills with the help of one of the most well-known faces in poker and a ground-breaking innovation from PokerStars.

'Level Up With Lex' with PokerStars Ambassador Lex Veldhuis provides clear, simple and personalised poker advice videos based on a player's real money Spin & Go game, helping to improve their skills in a safe environment and create more winning moments.

Veldhuis' tips are highly personalised to the player and focus on improvement and education. Each piece of advice is based on data generated by PokerStars' proprietary machine learning platform, which reads and analyses hand histories to detect mistakes. Each is therefore correct and true to the individual's actions at the table.

PokerStars Ambassador Lex Veldhuis said: "Level Up With Lex aims to help the PokerStars community develop their skills in a unique way and I'm proud to be part of this innovation. Learning poker strategy as a beginner can be challenging as there's so many resources out there, but Level Up With Lex gives clear and simple advice that's easy to take on board, meaning players get the most out of their time at the tables. It's taken a lot of hard work and effort and I'm looking forward to seeing players benefitting from this technology."

The personalised videos can be created by opting in on 'The Rail' in the PokerStars software. The videos can then be viewed on The Rail or received via email or push notification if players have their poker communication preferences enabled in 'settings'.

Severin Rasset, PokerStars Managing Director & Commercial Officer, Poker, Product and Innovation, said: "Personalisation of our players' experience and making their time with us more beneficial is at the heart of this innovation. We wanted to give our players a seamless and interesting way to improve and learn. When people are improving and progressing their skills, they generally enjoy the experience more and this is great for the game. This is the first large-scale, consumer facing use of AI for online poker and we are truly excited to bring this to our players who get the benefit of learning from Lex and one of the most sophisticated tools in online gaming."

PokerStars recognised and invested in the potential of machine learning early on and its proprietary technologies have been active for some time. Today, they are an important tool to vigorously police poker tables to protect the integrity of the game, ensure a level playing field for all, and enhance the customer experience.

Lex is one of the most well-known and successful faces in poker and has the biggest poker stream on Twitch. He has had big scores in major tournaments like the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) and the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) and has a personal record of a massive 58,543 concurrent viewers watching his stream in the 2020 SCOOP Main Event High.

To find out more visit the PokerStars Blog.

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

