Broadridge Names Dipti Kachru Global Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the appointment of Dipti Kachru as Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 18.

As Global CMO, Kachru will be responsible for leading all aspects of Broadridge's global marketing organization — brand and digital strategy, product positioning, lead generation and thought leadership. She will focus on driving measurable growth, building Broadridge's global brand reputation, expanding client relationships, and supporting the organization's revenue growth ambitions. Kachru will be a member of Broadridge's Executive Leadership team, reporting to Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. She will be based in New York.

Kachru joins Broadridge from J.P. Morgan where she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for the Wealth Management division and can be credited for launching the J.P. Morgan Wealth Management brand and building an industry-leading client acquisition engine that delivered significant business growth.

"Dipti is a modern, client-centric marketer with significant experience in financial services," said Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. "Her proven expertise in strategic marketing and digital transformation will further enable us to scale our business, enhance our offerings and elevate our reputation in the marketplace, leveraging both her wealth and asset management/funds experience. We are also thrilled to welcome a purpose-driven leader who is deeply committed to developing talent and making our industry more inclusive."

"Broadridge is an industry leading fintech with outsized impact across the entire financial services ecosystem, and I look forward to contributing to the momentum that is propelling the company and the industry forward," said Kachru. "In addition to the business opportunity, I am inspired by the leadership team and company culture, especially its focus on corporate governance, driving digital transformation, and making a difference for clients, investors, associates and their communities."

Over the years, Kachru has held several senior consumer and wholesale marketing roles at JPMorgan Chase and Oppenheimer Funds (now Invesco). She started her career in advertising, working on global brands like Pepsi, American Express and Microsoft. She received her undergraduate degree from Lady Shriram College, New Delhi, India and her Master of Science in Strategic Communications from Columbia University.

