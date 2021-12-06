The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Zillow investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On October 18, 2021, the Company announced that Zillow Offers suspended signing of new contracts through 2021 and would focus on its current inventory, citing "a backlog in renovations and operational capacity restraints." Zillow claimed that "[p]ausing new contracts will enable us to focus on sellers already under contract with us and our current home inventory."

On this news, Zillow's Class A share price fell $8.84, or 9.4%, to close at $85.46 per share on October 18, 2021, and Zillow's Class C share price fell $8.97, or 9.4%, to close at $86.00 per share on October 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 2, 2021, Zillow announced that it was winding down Zillow Offers because "the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility." As a result, third quarter 2021 financial results included a $304 million inventory writedown, and the Company further expected "an additional $240 million to $265 million of losses to be recognized in Q4."

On this news, Zillow's Class A share price fell $19.62, or 23%, to close at $65.86 per share on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors. Zillow's Class C share price fell $21.73, or 25%, to close at $65.47 per share on November 3, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (2) that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Zillow securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 18, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Zillow securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

