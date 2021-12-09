BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES DIVIDENDS

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today announced common and preferred stock dividends.

At its meeting on December 9, 2021, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 30, 2021 with a record date of December 23, 2021.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 a.m. Due to the possibility that there will be continuing restrictions on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the Annual Meeting will be a virtual event. Further details will be provided in March, 2022 as to the status of the meeting.

