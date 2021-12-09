Chubb Appoints Fran O'Brien Deputy Chief Risk Officer; Ana Robic Named Division President, North America Personal Risk Services

ZURICH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Fran O'Brien has been appointed Deputy Chief Risk Officer. Currently, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Personal Risk Services, Ms. O'Brien in her new global role will help support all Chubb's enterprise risk management activities including strategy, management framework and related processes across the company.

Fran O'Brien

Ana Robic, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, North America Personal Risk Services, has been named Vice President, Chubb Group and will succeed Ms. O'Brien as Division President. In this capacity, Ms. Robic will have executive operating responsibility for the personal lines property and casualty insurance business that serves successful families and individuals in the United States and Canada.

The appointments are effective January 1, 2022. Ms. O'Brien will report to Sean Ringsted, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Digital Officer and Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Robic will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance.

"I am delighted to welcome Fran to this important risk management leadership role," said Mr. Ringsted. "Fran is an accomplished senior executive with extensive insurance and business acumen, and her most recent accomplishments in leading our Personal Risk Services division speak for themselves. Her background is ideal and will help ensure our risk management practices continue to provide support of the highest caliber to our business in an ever-dynamic risk landscape."

"Ana is highly regarded as one of Chubb's most experienced and versatile senior executives," said Mr. Lupica. "As the chief operating officer of our personal lines business, she has a keen understanding of our partners and clients' needs, making her a strong fit for leading this division and continuing to support our existing policyholders, while further broadening our footprint in the U.S. and Canada."

Ms. O'Brien has more than 35 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in January 2016, she was Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of Chubb Corporation, with global responsibility and oversight for identifying, measuring, monitoring and minimizing operational, financial and strategic risks across the organization. Ms. O'Brien was appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group in 2016, a title she retains. She joined Chubb as an actuarial trainee in 1980 and served in a number of positions of increasing responsibility in actuarial, product development and underwriting, including Chubb Personal Insurance (CPI) Chief Underwriting Officer, CPI Chief Underwriting Officer for International Business, and CPI Worldwide Underwriting Manager. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Villanova University.

Ms. Robic has more than two decades of insurance experience in personal and commercial underwriting and management. Prior to her current role as Chief Operating Officer of North America Personal Risk Services, which she assumed in 2017, Ms. Robic served as Executive Vice President, National Commercial Insurance Leader for Canada. She has also provided leadership across multiple lines of business and industry segments including leading the Canadian Underwriting Center and the excess and umbrella division for the region. Ms. Robic joined the Chubb Corporation in 1999. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Queen's University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Ana Robic

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chubb Limited