InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Peddle (OTW-815)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of individuals having difficultly using stationary bikes," said an inventor from El Paso, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a better exercise machine to more effectively work the abdomen."

He developed the GO JO that features a compact and portable design and provides an effective cardiovascular workout that also isolates and targets the muscles in the abdominal region. This invention can eliminate pressure or stress upon various areas of the body. Additionally, it offers a more comfortable alternative to a stationary bike that helps individuals achieve their fitness goals.

This safe invention could promote health and flexibility. It is equipped with drop sides that can be lowered for ease in mounting the unit. While exercising, it can be raised to a 45 degree angle.

