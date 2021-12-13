InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Clothes Hanger (RHO-1178)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that conventional clothes hangers were inefficient to use and not easily manipulated," said an inventor, from Quantico, Va., "so I invented the K D MECHANICAL HANGER."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of hanger that would be easier to manipulate. In doing so, it could eliminate the struggle, possible damage and inconveniences associated with normal hangers. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and effective to use. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

