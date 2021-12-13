Privacera Named Top 3 Data and AI Startup in 2021 Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, has been recognized in the sixth annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards in the Top 3 Data and AI Startups category, announced today on Datanami's website .

The cloud data governance & security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Privacera empowers enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as “Apache Ranger in the Cloud”, Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically & in compliance with privacy regulations (PRNewsfoto/Privacera)

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Datanami awards program," Privacera CEO and co-founder Balaji Ganesan said. "At Privacera, our mission is to assist enterprises to ensure the responsible use of data. We've enabled some of the largest federal agencies and Fortune 100 companies to manage their complex and mission critical data access control challenges, and this award is a reminder that we're on the right track."

The coveted annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global Datanami community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors. The awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community this year, and provide insight into the state of the industry.

"Every year it is our pleasure to honor the best big data solutions in the market," said Alex Woodie, Managing Editor of Datanami. "Today, as we continue this proud tradition, we are pleased to announce the winners of the sixth annual Readers' and Editor's Choice Awards. Between our worldwide readership of global data science, AI, and advanced analytics experts and an unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards represent resounding recognition throughout the industry. Our congratulations go out to all of the winners."

More information on the awards can be found at the Datanami website or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #DatanamiRCA21.

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™.

Datanami is a news portal dedicated to providing insight, analysis, and up-to-the-minute information about emerging trends and solutions in big data. The portal sheds light on all cutting-edge technologies including networking, storage, and applications, and their effect upon business, industry, government, and research. The publication examines the avalanche of unprecedented amounts of data and the impact the high-end data explosion is having across the IT, enterprise, and commercial markets. Subscribe now at: www.datanami.com.

