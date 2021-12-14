Acceldata Adds Three Data Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceldata, the world's only multidimensional Data Observability Cloud, today announced the hiring of Gaj Hegde, Stuart Laidlaw, and Tristan Spaulding as key members of the company's leadership team. With the addition of these data industry veterans, Acceldata will accelerate development of its multidimensional data observability solutions for enterprise customers in cloud and hybrid environments.

The three new executives bring deep expertise and experience in developing successful data solutions and building and managing large-scale data environments:

Gaj Hegde will serve as Vice President of Engineering for Acceldata and will oversee the company's global research and development teams. Throughout his career, Hegde has built and scaled engineering teams at Yahoo, WebEx, and most recently as a senior engineering leader at Google. Hegde was previously Vice President and General Manager at Hortonworks and [24]7.ai where he led large data engineering and development organizations.

Stuart Laidlaw will be Acceldata's Vice President of Global Alliances. In this role, he will be responsible for building and managing global partnerships with systems integrators, cloud service providers, and technology/ISV partners to help Acceldata deploy, operate, and extend the world's first Data Observability Cloud for the modern data stack. Previously, Laidlaw served as Vice President of Partnerships & Business Development at Whatfix, VP of Global Services Partners at Box, and VP of Business Development at Zuora.

Tristan Spaulding will lead Acceldata's product team and have responsibility for product strategy and development. Prior to Acceldata, Spaulding was Senior Director of Product Management at AI unicorn DataRobot, where he partnered with hundreds of leading enterprises on mission-critical ML initiatives, developed the product and design teams, and launched DataRobot's MLOps product.

"On the heels of our Series B funding, we're investing heavily to develop the market's only multidimensional Data Observability Cloud that provides deep visibility into all aspects of modern data environments, including data pipelines, data reliability, and compute infrastructure," said Rohit Choudhary, Acceldata's CEO and Co-Founder. "Gaj, Stuart, and Tristan are experts in the fields of data architecture and modern data platforms and will help us drive a multicloud data observability strategy that supports enterprise Chief Data Officers and data engineering teams."

Acceldata enables data engineers to optimize data environments, especially in the cloud, so data is reliable, highly consumable, and most importantly, used to support an organization's business objectives. In my experience at 24/7 and Hortonworks, we recognized the need for continuous observability for all of our data environments. We looked to correlate events across layers from start to finish — from business process to data source. That's precisely what we're doing at Acceldata. Acceldata helps enterprises ensure that data pipelines always deliver trusted and high-quality output, cost effectively and at scale, regardless of technology, data source, or location.

Having led partnerships for big data companies providing multidimensional, large-scale data infrastructure and at leading SaaS companies built on modern data architectures, I have seen first-hand the acute challenges of managing complex operational data. Acceldata's Data Observability Platform uniquely addresses these challenges by providing visibility and insights, which will enable our partners to help their enterprise customers improve the reliability, scale, and efficiency of their data investments.

What impressed me about Acceldata is that they are attacking the data observability crisis head on. Acceldata was the first to recognize that just as APM has its metrics, logs, and traces, the data world needs an equally comprehensive approach to modern data infrastructure visibility and monitoring that unites data reliability, pipeline visibility, and compute monitoring. I'm excited to join Acceldata's world-class team and support the company's ambitious and important vision.

About Acceldata:

Founded in 2018, Palo Alto, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises transform their data systems from unreliable, hard-to-scale, and expensive to stable, agile, and cost efficient. Acceldata's products have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), Pratt & Whitney, DBS, and many more. Investors in Acceldata include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures.

