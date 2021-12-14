Avantor® to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022. Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor, will provide an update on the Company and its priorities in the segment beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of our website and a replay will be available through February 10, 2022.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

