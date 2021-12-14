Captiv8 Makes Influencer Marketing More Accessible By Offering Pro-Bono Services to BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Owned SMBs Through its Influence Change Grant

These small- to mid-sized businesses will receive services including free access to Captiv8's technology, team of experts and $50,000 worth of ad credits donated by Meta

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of its continued commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive influencer marketing landscape, Industry leader Captiv8 , is awarding pro-bono services to five minority-owned small- to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to help amplify and scale influencer marketing efforts as a way to help ultimately grow the companies.

These recipients of the Influence Change Grant grant will be receiving free access to Captiv8's SaaS influencer marketing platform, dedicated hours for strategic consulting from its internal team of experts, as well as $50,000 worth of ad credits donated by Meta to help further support and boost campaigns.

Submissions for Captiv8's Influence Change Grant opened up in September of this year, and after reviewing over 100 applications, the first-round of recipients include:

AFROBEAT FIT®: an inclusive dance, fitness and wellness experience inspired by music and movement from Africa . an inclusive dance, fitness and wellness experience inspired by music and movement from

Black Wealth Renaissance: a company dedicated to educating and empowering the masses to build generational wealth. a company dedicated to educating and empowering the masses to build generational wealth.

Cinched Collections: an apparel line that is specifically curated and designed with curvy women in mind, including sizes S-5X. an apparel line that is specifically curated and designed with curvy women in mind, including sizes S-5X.

Nectar Hard Seltzer: An Asian hard seltzer brand that's here to build a community, challenge the status quo and disrupt the drink industry. An Asian hard seltzer brand that's here to build a community, challenge the status quo and disrupt the drink industry.

Safo Hair : a hair care line infused with CBD to promote healthy hair growth and scalp health. a hair care line infused with CBD to promote healthy hair growth and scalp health.

"Cultural impact through creators has the potential to skyrocket brand awareness, and drive new customers at a breakneck pace" said Krishna Subramanian, CEO, Captiv8. "Through our DEI efforts and the Influence Change Grant, we're aiming to make these types of effective influencer marketing strategies and results more accessible to everyone through grants, resources and references while taking concrete steps in helping to diversify the industry as a whole."

The influence change grant is part of Captiv8's larger Cr8 Change initiative and is designed to be a twice-yearly SaaS grant to support BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ owned SMBs who are positively impacting their communities. Applications for a new round of recipients will re-open in June of 2022.

About Captiv8:

Captiv8 is a full service influencer marketing solution that redefines end-to-end, inspiring you to think bigger, enabling you to plan smarter and empowering you to execute better. Through our intuitive workflow, brands can uncover actionable insights on trends, discover and vet influencers, seamlessly activate campaigns at scale, amplify branded content across the digital ecosystem, and prove business impact through our measurement dashboard. Our platform gives you the tools you need to build relationships and effective content, while our teams lend experiences and strategic services to steer you clear of common influencer marketing pitfalls.

