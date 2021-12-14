InventHelp Inventor Develops Teaching Tool for Children with Special Needs (LVT-412)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a teacher, I noticed that the teaching tools I was using at the time for promoting focus, concentration and compliance were no longer proving to be effective," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SPECIAL EDUCATION JAR."

The invention provides a simple accessory that could be used in special education settings to reduce restlessness and behavior issues while improving fine motor skills. In doing so, it could create a unique teaching tool to aid in improving behavior and concentration. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for use by special education teachers, parents, caregivers and therapists of children with special needs, such as autism. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

