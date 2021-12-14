JOHN RICKETTS JOINS CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN FINANCIAL GROUP AS CO-HEAD, INSTITUTIONAL SALES, USA TO SUPPORT GROWTH

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group (CC&L Financial Group) is pleased to announce that John Ricketts has joined the Institutional Sales team as Senior Vice President and Co-Head, Institutional Sales, USA.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group logo (CNW Group/Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.)

With over 20 years' experience in the asset management industry, John brings extensive knowledge and expertise to the firm's institutional business. "Our multi-affiliate presence in the US continues to grow in size and scope. Having someone of John's caliber as co-lead will help us accelerate our growth in this important market. We are excited to have John as part of the team," said Eric Hasenauer, Senior Vice President and Co-Head, Institutional Sales, USA, CC&L Financial Group.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. (CC&L Financial Group) is a multi-boutique asset management firm that provides a broad range of investment management products and services to institutional investors, high net worth individuals and advisors. We bring significant scale and expertise to the delivery of non-investment management functions through the centralization of all operational and distribution functions, allowing our talented investment managers to focus on what they do best. With offices across Canada, and in Chicago, London, and India, CC&L Financial Group's affiliates manage over CAD $100 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

