Kimray Acquires Control Equipment Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimray Inc., an Oklahoma City-based manufacturer of oil and gas control equipment, has purchased Texas-based Control Equipment Inc. (CEI).

Executives from Kimray and Control Equipment Inc. celebrate the closing of a deal for Kimray to acquire CEI.

CEI, which serves as Kimray's largest distributor, operates offices in Cleburne, Lubbock, Odessa, Pampa and Wichita Falls, Texas.

"As the oil and natural gas industry has undergone rapid change in recent years, both Kimray and CEI have looked for ways to improve how we operate our businesses and how we can best serve our customers," said Kimray Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dustin Anderson. "Combining Kimray's innovation and production capabilities with CEI's distribution network and expertise will provide huge benefits for the industry in the Permian Basin, southeast New Mexico, north Texas and the Texas Panhandle."

CEI Vice President of Administration Tracy Sivalls said the acquisition benefits all stakeholders.

"Energy producers who have come to rely on Kimray's products and CEI's expertise will continue to experience the great level of customer service they have received from CEI and Kimray over the more than 70 years we have been partners," Sivalls said.

Anderson said that customers can expect a seamless customer service experience between all 10 Kimray store locations.

"We look forward to providing a seamless transition and experience," he said.

Financial terms of the transaction, which closed Dec. 14, 2021, will not be disclosed.

About Kimray

Founded in 1948, Kimray is a world-class manufacturer of control equipment used extensively in oil and gas production in North America and around the globe. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

