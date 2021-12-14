Koura steps up its presence in battery technology with launch of new Koflyte® electrolyte additives brand

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 Koura has set out plans to play a leadership role in the rapidly expanding lithium-ion battery industry with the launch of a new brand for its next generation electrolyte solutions.

Koflyte® electrolyte additives and co-solvents developed by Koura facilitate improved performance and safety in Li-ion batteries. The global demand for batteries is soaring as the world switches to electric vehicles, renewable energy and new forms of energy storage.

Miodrag Oljaca, Head of Growth and Technology at Koura, said:

"Koura's commitment to innovation is driving us to develop next generation battery technologies to enable vehicle electrification and wider adoption of renewable energy. We are actively partnering with leaders in the battery space to tailor and commercialize fluorinated additives and co-solvents as we continue to develop Koflyte's product range.

"Koura's unique ownership of raw material assets and expertise in fluorine technology put it in the ideal position to offer customers a stable and secure electrolyte supply chain for fluorine additives and co-solvents. The investment in Koflyte electrolyte additives and solvents signals the commitment Koura has to the development of new products and the establishment of a supply chain to meet the high demand for battery materials in the rapidly growing Americas, European and other markets."

The launch of Koflyte® fluorinated additives and co-solvents is the latest move by Koura as it executes on a comprehensive energy materials strategy. In November 2021, Koura announced the acquisition of Silatronix, a leading battery technology start-up with unique expertise in fluorosilane additives for lithium-ion batteries. This followed the announcement in October that Koura and its parent company Orbia had led a $70 million investment round in Battery Resourcers, a closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycler and manufacturer.

Koura will harness the expertise of these new partnerships to further develop its next generation electrolyte solutions through the Koflyte® business line, with a focus on advancing the capabilities of batteries in a wide range of applications.

Fluorine additives and co-solvents enable increased energy per mass of battery whilst ensuring safety. The unique properties of fluorine-containing materials make them well suited for use in high energy battery environments to provide stability in demanding operating conditions.

A range of Koflyte® products are currently in development and will be ready for commercialization soon. These include polyfunctional ether compounds for high energy Li-ion batteries and cyclic polyether compounds that when used as a co-solvent may facilitate safe, stable, energy efficient cycling of Li-metal anodes with various cathode chemistries.

Koura is a fully integrated fluorine technology company with a global footprint that spans mining to the production of hydrogen fluoride, aluminium fluoride, refrigerants, medical gases, agrochemical intermediates, and battery materials.

For more information on Koura, please visit: www.kouraglobal.com

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of companies bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, connecting communities to data infrastructure, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials and solutions. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Data Communications, Building and Infrastructure, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit http://www.orbia.com

About Koura

Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives. Koura is a part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges. Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including energy storage, construction of towns and cities, keeping homes cool, food fresh and even in the treatment of respiratory conditions. Headquartered in Boston, Koura has commercial activities across the world, with operations in the United Kingdom, Mexico, United States, India and Japan.

About Silatronix

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Silatronix was established in 2007 as a high-tech incubator for battery technology by Dr. Robert West and Dr. Robert Hamers, both of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With support from the Department of Energy and the Office of Naval Research, Silatronix has built an industry-wide reputation for developing breakthrough solutions and electrolyte technologies for lithium-ion batteries. These technologies, including Silatronix's unique fluorosilane additive, OS3®, deliver improved battery safety and enhanced battery performance in a range of applications include electric vehicles and stationary storage.

Battery Resourcers

Based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Battery Resourcers operates the world's most efficient lithium-ion battery recycling process. A vertically integrated recycling, refining and materials engineering company, Battery Resourcers turns spent batteries and production scrap directly into new, battery-ready cathode active material with significant reductions in costs, emissions and energy consumption. Founded in 2015 with a mission of returning 100% of battery active materials back into new batteries, the company today makes EV-grade, finished cathode active materials that perform as well as industry-leading brands.

