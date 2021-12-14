MISA Los Angeles Opens First Retail Store at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary women's fashion brand, MISA Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first-ever store at Palisades Village on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The highly curated, coastal shopping center is the perfect fit for the brand's brick-and-mortar store.

CEO, Michael Farhat, states, "As an LA-made brand that's deeply inspired by the Southern California lifestyle, it only seemed fitting to bring MISA's first store to life at the Palisades Village. Our family has grown up in this amazing community and we couldn't imagine any other place to launch our retail experience."

Reflecting MISA's California roots, the space embodies a beach-inspired aura that is brought to life with organic modern interior, décor and prints to seamlessly showcase the brand's one-of-a-kind designs.

Launched in 2016 by late founder Shadi Askari-Farhat, MISA continues to be inspired by her romantic heart, bohemian spirit and wanderlust eye. Handcrafted in Los Angeles by a team of local designers, pattern-makers and sewists, each MISA collection features effortlessly feminine silhouettes with unique prints and intricate detailing. From timeless dresses to chic separates and statement knitwear, MISA's versatile offering empowers women of all ages – taking her from day to evening, week to weekend and beyond.

"We are always on the lookout for the most coveted and elevated brands to bring to our Palisades Village guests," remarked Sunil Watumull, Caruso's Executive Vice President, Operations. "We're very excited to be home to MISA's first brick and mortar location and look forward to welcoming them into our community," remarked Sunil Watumull, Caruso's Excecutive Vice President, Operations.

Having already amassed a dedicated following through its retail partners and online shop, MISA is taking major strides as it opens its first physical store.

About MISA Los Angeles

Born in Los Angeles with an eye to the world, MISA seamlessly blends bohemian wanderlust with modern romanticism. Guided by its founding principle of effortless femininity, MISA elevates the idea of easy dressing with flowing silhouettes that are brought to life through diaphanous fabrics, vibrant prints and unique detailing.

MISA has amassed an influential following including Camila Cabello, Cindy Crawford, Eva Longoria, Halle Berry, Jill Biden, Kelly Clarkson, Mindy Kaling, Molly Sims, Olivia Palermo, Rachel Roy, Selena Gomez, and many more. MISA is currently carried in over 300 stores globally, across 35 countries including Harvey Nichols, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Shopbop.

